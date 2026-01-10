Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Navika Kotia Gets Engaged to Majen Modi, Shares Dreamy Proposal Video

Popular television actress Navika Kotia, best known for her role in the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is stepping into a beautiful new phase of life. The actress is currently making headlines after announcing her engagement to real estate developer Majen Modi. Navika recently shared a romantic proposal video on social media, leaving fans delighted and emotional. On January 9, 2026, Navika Kotia took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video from her engagement.

Calling it the most special surprise ever, the actress revealed that the proposal was an intimate and private affair. In the dreamy video, Navika is seen wearing a graceful pink dress and is blindfolded, unaware of what awaits her. Her fiancé, Majen Modi, looks dapper in a black suit as he plans a picture-perfect proposal in a snow-covered mountainous location. The setup featured red roses, champagne glasses, and a beautiful cake with the message, “Navika, I love you.”



The video captures Majen going down on one knee and proposing, making the moment truly cinematic. This winter turned extra special for Navika as she received a surprise she will cherish forever. The serene snowy backdrop, romantic décor, and heartfelt emotions made the proposal nothing short of magical. Fans and industry friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, praising the couple’s chemistry and the elegance of the proposal.

Interestingly, Navika had already hinted at her engagement plans in an interview in November 2025. She revealed that her engagement was scheduled for January 2026 and shared details about performing the Gud Dhana ceremony, a sacred ritual followed in Jainism. “Our roka will be in January. We recently performed the Gud Dhana ceremony, which is a ritual in Jainism. It was done just two weeks ago, and everything was planned at the last minute,” Navika shared.

Navika further revealed that the Gud Dhana ceremony was kept simple, private, and intimate, with only their parents in attendance. The ritual took place at Majen Modi’s house in Pune, making it a small yet meaningful family affair. She also mentioned that the couple hasn’t finalized detailed wedding plans yet and will decide things gradually. “We celebrated it very privately and simply. It was a small, sweet, and sacred ceremony,” she added.