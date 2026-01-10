Ayushmaan Sethi Revealed Archana Puran Singh Is Suffering From Rare Hand Disease Called CRPS And Will Not Be Fine Again

The year 2025 turned out to be deeply emotional and transformative for popular actress and television personality Archana Puran Singh and her family. While the year brought moments of joy, new beginnings, and celebrations, it also came with unexpected health challenges that tested Archana’s strength and resilience. From launching a YouTube channel to celebrating her son’s engagement, the Puran Singh–Sethi family experienced several milestones.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh Battling With Medical Condition

However, the revelation of Archana battling a rare medical condition added a heartfelt and emotional layer to their journey. Archana Puran Singh and her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, surprised fans in 2025 by starting their own YouTube channel, proving that age is no barrier to embracing new platforms. Adding to the family’s happiness, their elder son Aryaman Sethi also got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, making the year even more memorable.

Ayushman Sethi

Also Read: Producer Nidhi Dutta Calls Critics ‘Anti-National’ For Trolling Varun Dhawan Over ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ in Border 2

Currently vacationing in London, the family has been sharing glimpses of their time together through vlogs. During this trip, Archana made Aryaman’s birthday extra special with a thoughtful gift and plans to explore local cuisines. But what truly stood out was an emotional tribute given by her younger son, Ayushmaan Sethi, that left the actress in tears. In his latest vlog, Ayushmaan shared a touching video reflecting on everything the family achieved and endured in 2025.

Ayushmaan Sethi

He credited his father, Parmeet Sethi, for inspiring him to start vlogging and praised him for launching a YouTube channel at the age of 60. The most emotional moment came when Ayushmaan spoke about his mother’s health struggles. He revealed that Archana suffered a serious injury on a film set in 2025, which later led to a diagnosis of CRPS, a rare condition that can cause long-term pain and physical limitations.

Archana Puran Singh

“I am proud of my mom. This year has been very difficult for her. She broke her hand and contracted a rare disease called CRPS, which means her hand will never be the same again,” Ayushmaan shared in the video. Despite the pain and uncertainty, Archana continued working without complaint. According to Ayushmaan, she shot for 2–3 films and a web series, including a month-long continuous shoot, showcasing immense endurance and professionalism.