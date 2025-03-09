“People Cursed Us” Said Payal On Kritika’s 2-year-old Suffering From Rickets , Shared Aboit Zaid’s Health In Vlog

One of the most controversial and popular YouTuber Armaan Malik and his 2 wives are always in the discussions for one or the other thing. However, this time they are being discussed for a bad chapter of their life since Armaan’s second wife Kritika Malik’s son Zaid is not well. It is being reported that 2 years old son of Kritika, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has got a serious illness, after which the family is crying a lot.

Kritika And Payal Malik

Let us tell you that Payal and Kritika got emotional while showing their son’s reports in the vlog they shared on their YouTube channel. Sharing the bad news with their fans, both of them said that all this is the effect of people’s curses. The result of people who say nasty things about their children in the comment section of their vlogs is that their son is sick today.

Kritika And Payal Malik

Kritika and Armaan Malik’s son Zaid has rickets, which is caused by a long-term deficiency of vitamin D. In this illness, the bones become weak, there is difficulty in walking, and doing other things, and children usually suffer from this. Now, in the latest vlog, Kritika told her fans what came in the reports and said she was upset and did not understand what to do, and then suddenly she starts crying.

Kritika And Payal Malik

Kritika got quite emotional and said, ‘So many people make wrong comments that all these things keep going on in the mind. On top of that, your comments are so dirty.’ Payal says, ‘You people can curse us a million times, it doesn’t matter. But don’t do this to our children. He is 19 months old when I got the test done. There was nothing then. It is said that a curse can break even a stone. This is true. You people should not curse our children.’