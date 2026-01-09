Producer Nidhi Dutta Calls Critics ‘Anti-National’ For Trolling Varun Dhawan Over ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ in Border 2

Social media is currently flooded with memes and debates surrounding Varun Dhawan, who is making headlines for his upcoming film Border 2. The trolling began soon after the release of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain, recreated for the much-awaited sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border. While the tune instantly evoked nostalgia among 90s audiences, a section of social media users quickly turned their attention to Varun Dhawan’s expressions and body language in the song, triggering widespread criticism.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Faces Online Backlash

The patriotic song, which emotionally depicts the lives of soldiers posted at the border, holds a special place in Indian cinema history. However, instead of only praise, Varun Dhawan found himself at the receiving end of trolling, with users mocking his facial expressions and subtle dance movements in the song. Since the teaser release and the first song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’, Varun’s performance as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya has been under constant scrutiny.

Border 2

Also Read: Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence on Divorce From Jay Bhanushali, Responds to Alimony Rumours and Trolls In Her Vlogs

Many social media users claim that the actor is still stuck in his earlier commercial roles like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, and is unable to fully adapt to a serious, patriotic character. Amid the growing negativity, Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta has come out strongly in support of Varun Dhawan. Taking to the social media platform X, she reshared a post and lashed out at those targeting the actor.

Border 2

She wrote, “Congratulations to all the anti-national people who can pay to bring down an actor playing the role of a representative of this country. This is your film, India! Hopefully, the audience will find these people and shame them.” Her statement has sparked fresh debate online, with many users supporting her stance and condemning paid trolling.

Nidhi Dutt

Adding fuel to the controversy, it is being widely claimed that social media influencers are being offered money to run negative PR campaigns against Border 2, especially targeting Varun Dhawan. Some influencers have even shared screenshots allegedly showing the amounts being offered for spreading negativity, strengthening claims that there is a deliberate attempt to damage the film’s image.