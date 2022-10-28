Puri Jagannadh’s Problems Increase Due To The Failure Of The Film Liger; Distributors Threatens To Sue!

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda’s film Liger fell flat at the box office. The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh. Now they have lodged a complaint with the police that they should be given security. He is getting threats and people are demanding compensation for the losses incurred by the film. Meanwhile, several film distributors may protest in front of his residence in Hyderabad. It has also been said that they will protest if Puri does not settle the damage caused by Liger.

Puri Jagannadh has lodged his complaint with the police that distributors cannot threaten or blackmail him like this. If they feel so, they can file a civil case against them. Puri Jagannath is in Mumbai these days. He recently directed Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s film Liger.

Puri Jagannadh has said in the complaint that he has given whatever was due to the distributor but the distributors have not paid the money to the further sub-distributors. Due to this everyone feels that Puri Jagannadh has not returned the money. He also said that he is afraid that some distributors may not trouble his family members. Ligar also featured Vijay and Ananya Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in lead roles. Liger had completely failed to do well at the box office. The audience did not like the performance of Ananya Panday in this film at all.

Talking about Ananya’s upcoming projects, she is working in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh ​​Gourav will be seen in lead roles with him in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha. At the same time, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in the lead role with him in Dream Girl 2.