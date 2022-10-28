Harish Kalyan & Narmada Udayakumar’s Jaimala Ceremony Is A Celebration Of Love In All Its Forms!

Harish Kalyan, a Tamil actor, has finally reached his D-Day. The Kollywood actor and his fiancée Narmada Udayakumar will get married tonight, October 28. We are now giving you your first look at the wedding. The Kaadhali actor was exceedingly attractive as the groom dressed in a kurta and mundu traditionally. The outfit was even more striking because of the beard and pulled-back hair.

We can see the bridal couple during the jaimala ceremony in a video that has been shared on social media. The two are glowing in the video and appear to be loving the celebration. The ceremony took place at the GPN Palace in Thiruverkadu, Chennai.

Before the wedding, the Kollywood celebrity spoke at a press conference and revealed details about the magical day. Despite rumours that it was a love marriage, Harish Kalyan emphasised that it was actually an arranged union. He was reported to have said, “The marriage is an arranged marriage. Her name is Narmada Udayakumar. We met through our families and liked each other, and that’s how this journey started. I am happy to have such a life partner.”

For those who don’t know, Naramada Udayakumar is an entrepreneur from Chennai who runs companies like Thisisher.

The actor posted affectionate images of himself and his girlfriend on Twitter on the auspicious day of Dussehra, along with a touching message that said, “With all my heart, for all my life. I’m extremely happy to introduce Narmada Udayakumar, my wife-to-be. Love you to bits. With God’s blessings, as we begin our forever, we seek to double the love from you all, now and always.”