Saumya Tandon Says Jab We Met Did Not Do Much To Her Career, “If You Debut With Small Role…”

Actress Saumya Tandon has been in the acting world for a long time now. Though she started off with small roles in films, it was small screen that gave her fame. Tandon is still remembered for her portrayal of ‘Anita’ in popular sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. But one movie, where despite appearing in supporting role, Saumya won accolades for is Jab We Met (JWM). As the film turned 15 recently, the TV anchor cum actress got into an exclusive chat with a leading daily.

Saumya, who played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister, Roop in the iconic outing of Imtiaz Ali said that though her role was short in the film, she managed to learn a lot of things as she was a newcomer. She also admitted that the film didn’t bring much change to her career.

“JWM is Kareena and Shahid’s film but though I was a novice back then and my role was a small one, I did it as I loved the script. I wouldn’t say the role did anything for my career but I had fun. I didn’t understand the dynamics of the industry that if you debut with a small role, it is tough to get bigger or main role in a film,” she stated

Talking about what she learnt while shooting for the film, Saumya asserted, “I was raw and I learnt so much about professionalism watching them work together. They are both so talented and being on set was a crash course for me. I also learnt how work is done on that level, how important grooming and looking good is for actresses. I started gymming and got toned after the film.”

“JWM is refreshing iconic film that has aged beautifully. Even today when one watches it, you find it fresh and charming. Back then, there were elaborate romantic films in Hindi films. So this was a breath of fresh air. I think it is the best film of Kareena’s and Imtiaz’s career. JWM had a different dynamic and changed the language of romantic films in India. It paved the way for newer directors with new stories,” she concluded.

After quitting Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya Tandon is maintaining a safe distance from daily soaps. She is busy with hosting award shows and events.