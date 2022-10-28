‘Princess Of Heart’: Siddharth Melt Hearts With His Birthday Wish To Rumored GF Aditi Rao Hydari!

There are several couples in showbiz who are keeping their relationship under wraps. They refrain from talking about their love life in public. And one such pair is that of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. Though the two have always kept mum about their affection for each other, they somehow get caught in action. On Hydari’s birthday, Siddharth recently dropped a lovely wish for her on his social media handle. This is making fans go gaga over the chemistry of this duo.

Taking to Instagram, Siddharth shared a beautiful picture with Aditi. The two are posing in each others’ arms while decked up in ethnic wear. Alongside the photo, Siddharth wrote a note that calls Aditi ‘Princess of heart. It reads, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don’t.”

Soon after, fans took to the comments section to shower their love on rumored lovebirds- Aditi and Siddharth. “You guys look great together,” wrote a user. Another comment stated, “Bhabhi mil gayi bhaya (you found your bride brother) @worldofsiddharth.” “Awwwwieeeee, oh my heart just melted! Big hug brother !!” wrote a third admirer.

For the unversed, Aditi and Siddharth met on the sets of their film Maha Samundram last year. They made a public appearance together at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding in Chandigarh last year.

On the professional front, Aditi Rao Hydari is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix show titled Heeramandi. She will also feature in a silent film, Gandhi Talks alongside Arvind Swami and Vijay Sethupathi. Siddharth, on the other hand, will come up with a Tamil action film Indian 2 along with Kamal Haasan, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh among others.