R Madhavan Gets ‘Unfollow’ Threat For Sharing Pic With Ranveer Singh; Check Out Actor’s Reply!

Actors Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan, who attended the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, posed for a selfie together. Madhavan took to Twitter and posted a picture of the two from the venue. Both smiled as they posed for the camera.

In the picture, Ranveer Singh has his arms around Madhavan while holding him. Ranveer wore a yellow-green outfit with dark sunglasses for the match. On the other hand, Madhavan wore a black dress with sunglasses.

Madhavan wrote, “Love you my bro .. (red heart and hug emojis) @RanveerOfficial @NBA.” Ranveer dropped smiling and heart emojis. After that a fan tweeted, “Now I’m unfollow you.” In reply Madhavan replied, “I need bro. I will do it.”

I need bro. I will do it — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 6, 2022

NBA India replied to the tweet, “Star Power at the #NBAinAbuDhabi.” Abu Dhabi Calendar reacted, “We are happy to see you enjoying the NBA game in Abu Dubai.” Fans tweeted, “Hey Maddy. Support cool pic bro. Hope you are doing well. Love this guy. His attitude. His energy. Inspiring. Have a good one!” “Two best in a frame,” “This combo is magic, please do a movie together” etc.

Recently, Madhavan was seen in Dhokha with Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Kookie Gulati. Dhokha stars Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar in lead roles. It is produced by Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. It was released on September 23.

Fans will next see Ranveer in filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. This romance drama will be released on February 10, 2023.