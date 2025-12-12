Radhika Apte Slams Bollywood Romance Films For Their Portrayal Of Women, “It Impacted Me Significantly”

In an exclusive conversation with Zoom, Radhika Apte voiced her concerns about how women are portrayed in Bollywood’s romantic films. She explained that these representations had a lasting effect on her during her formative years. Apte reflected on how classic Bollywood romances shaped her perceptions of women, influencing her more deeply than she initially realised. She revealed that the beauty standards and behaviors she saw on screen fuelled her own insecurities during college. Emphasising the responsibility of artists, Apte stated that creators cannot detach themselves from the wider societal impact their work inevitably carries, affecting audiences profoundly.

Radhika Apte on Responsibility That Comes With Influence

In a Zoom interview, the Saali Mohabbat actress emphasised that cinema and cricket hold immense sway in India, and public figures must recognise the responsibility and impact that comes with their influence on fans and society.

“In this country, whether you agree or not, cricket and cinema are the two most prominent aspects, right? They serve as a source of inspiration for many. So, whether you like it or not, you possess considerable influence. It doesn’t matter if you’re a minor actor like me or a major star; influence is there, and with it comes responsibility. You can’t just speak without thought. People’s lives can be shaped by the small things you say or choose not to say, because mine certainly was. I experienced many highs and lows due to the actors and actresses I looked up to, and I felt I was truly a reflection of that,” the actress mentioned.

Radhika Apte Criticises Bollywood’s Portrayal of Women

Furthermore, she continued, “Throughout my college years, I constantly believed I wasn’t attractive and that my body wasn’t right, all because I didn’t conform to many standards… The entire trend of romantic films where rejecting boys was seen as trendy and being pursued was celebrated, all of that, and the way women were portrayed—it impacted me significantly, and I was part of that narrative. Fortunately, you eventually start to question everything and realise it’s all nonsense, but it does leave a lasting impression. Therefore, I believe there’s a certain responsibility you hold, and you cannot dissociate yourself from political matters.”

She explained that politics is more than elections or parties; it includes everyday life, societal interactions, personal mindset, and the responsibilities one carries within that broader context.

Radhika Apte Career Journey

On the professional front, Radhika Apte most recently appeared in the psychological thriller Saali Mohabbat, which premiered on ZEE5 on December 12, 2025, marking Tisca Chopra’s directorial debut. Before that, she featured in the critically acclaimed Sister Midnight, showcased at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.