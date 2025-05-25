Rahul Dev Opened Up On His Struggles of Losing Wife And Raising His Son Siddharth All Alone, Deets Inside

The recent death of ‘Son of Sardar’ fame actor Mukul Dev came as a shock to the people. The 54-year-old actor was reportedly suffering from health issues and was hospitalised a few days before his death. His body was cremated in Delhi by his brother Rahul Dev. Rahul has lost his wife to cancer. Rahul Dev was one of the dangerous villains of Bollywood in the 90s and got a lot of stardom due to his strong acting in negative roles.

Rahul Dev

Let us tell you that Mukul also worked extensively in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam industries. Rahul Dev is the elder brother of late actor Mukul Dev. With an age difference of two years, both the brothers were born in a Punjabi family living in Delhi. Their father Hari Dev was an Assistant Commissioner of Police and was well versed with Afghan culture. This was the reason why both the brothers were fluent in speaking Persian and Pashto.

Rahul Dev

Let us tell you that Rahul Dev was studying engineering when famous fashion designer Rohit Khosla approached him. Then he made modeling his career and became a professional model in 1994. He was considered one of the top models in India. He worked for many big brands. Then he left modeling in 2002 after entering the world of acting. From ‘Ashoka’ to ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’ in Bollywood and ‘Mass’ to ‘Yevadu’ in Tollywood, Rahul proved his tremendous acting prowess as a scary and dreaded villain.

Rahul Dev

Talking about personal life, Rahul Dev and Reena Dev were married for 11 years and had a son Siddharth. Unfortunately, Reena passed away in 2009 after a long battle with cancer. The actor became a single father and spoke openly about his struggle many times after the death of his wife. During this time, Rahul took a break from acting for more than four years to raise Siddharth. Rahul talked about one of the most painful times of his life and said, ‘If you are not physically around your child, then it is not proper parenting. If you have to raise a child, then you have to know the child. In those 4 and a half years, I accomplished all this. Attending parent-teacher meetings with him, doing class work with him, education, I did all this and I played the role of both father and mother. At that time he was only 11 years old.’