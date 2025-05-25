‘My Lawyer Has Sent A Proper Reply…..’, Paresh Rawal Shared Update On Hera Pheri 3 Controversy Between Him & Akshay Kumar

The controversy over ‘Hera Pheri 3’ is not ending anytime soon and with each passing day new update comes related to the case. Paresh Rawal made a new tweet on Sunday. What he has written in it shows that everything is not fine between him and the makers of the film yet. Earlier it was being said that Paresh has returned the signing amount of Rs 11 lakh along with interest and some additional compensation amount to the makers.

Paresh Rawal

Let us tell you that Paresh Rawal gave an update on X and wrote, ‘My lawyer Amit Naik has sent a proper reply regarding the correct termination and exit. Once he reads my reply, all the issues will be resolved.’ But fans are giving mixed reaction to this tweet, one wrote, ‘But sir, why are you exiting the movie?’ Another wrote, ‘Baburao nahi toh movie nahi. Film hi dekhni nahi ab to. The actor because of whom the movie became so big, he has filed a case of 25 crores against him. Don’t worry, we are with you.’

Paresh Rawal

One expressed doubt and said, ‘It seems that everything is scripted and a PR game.’ According to one of the media report, Paresh received Rs 11 lakh as signing amount for ‘Hera Pheri 3’. His fee for the film was Rs 15 crore. After 11 lakh of initial signing amount, he was to get the remaining amount after the release of the film. Since the film is still a long way from release, Paresh felt the delay was too long and decided to walk out of the film.

Paresh Rawal

But the production company slapped a fine of 25 crores on him after leaving the film midway. Akshay Kumar’s company Cape of Good Hope productions is producing the film. Anyway, Paresh has returned the 11 lakh rupees along with 15 percent annual interest and some additional amount to the makers as compensation for his exit.