Vivek Dahiya Opened Up On Becoming Alcoholic In Lockdown, Said, ‘I Used To Drink Like There Is A Lot of Sadness In The World’

Popular TV actor and husband of Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, who appeared in shows like ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Kavach’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, recently talked about his alcohol addiction. During an interview he told that he became a victim of alcohol addiction during the lockdown. Vivek told this in Shardul Pandit’s podcast and also told how his condition became after getting drowned in alcohol.

According to Vivek Dahiya, his entire routine was spoiled during the lockdown, due to which he started becoming very irritable and upset. Vivek Dahiya is married to popular TV star Divyanka Tripathi. Vivek Dahiya said, ‘I started drinking during the lockdown, I was never a heavy drinker, I was a very casual party person. I would never sit with a glass and be sad like there is a lot of sadness in the world, let’s drink alcohol’.

Vivek further said, ‘I was never like that. I used to drink alcohol occasionally at parties. My father is also like this to some extent, but he likes to live a comfortable and luxurious life. During the lockdown, I suddenly felt that if something happens to me, what will happen to these bottles. Of course, some of these will go to my father and the rest to my father-in-law, but he will not be able to drink them all’.

Vivek then said, ‘So I started drinking because I was very worried about it. I would sit with a glass every night and watch content, I was not doing anything stupid, it became a lifestyle.’ When Vivek Dahiya realized what had happened to his daily life and health due to continuous drinking, he decided to end it. He said, ‘When I started drinking alcohol daily, my lifestyle got spoiled. My sleep and metabolism all got spoiled. I was not able to exercise the next day and workout is my life. I cannot live without it. Slowly, the frustration started increasing and then I started seeing a pattern and realized that I do not want to continue it at all.’