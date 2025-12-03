Raj Nidimoru’s Sister Welcomed Samantha Ruth Prabhu Into The Family With Heartfelt Post On Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of South India’s most beloved actresses, has entered a new chapter in her life, four years after her highly publicized divorce from Naga Chaitanya. The actress has now married Raj Nidimoru, a well-known filmmaker, in a serene and intimate ceremony at the Sadhguru Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The simplicity and tranquility of their wedding ceremony captured hearts across the nation. This marks a fresh start for Samantha, and her new journey with Raj is one that her family and fans are celebrating with joy and warmth.

Following the wedding, Samantha’s sister-in-law, Sheetal Nidimoru, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, which has quickly gone viral. The picture featured the newlyweds, Samantha and Raj, dressed as bride and groom, garlanded and holding hands, surrounded by their family members. The photo encapsulated the essence of their love and the unity of their families. In her emotional post, Sheetal expressed the deep gratitude she felt as she participated in the wedding rituals. “I was completely emotional while worshipping Shiva at Chandrakund. I shed tears, but not tears of pain, tears of gratitude,” she shared.

Sheetal wrote, “Thank you for the peace I feel in this moment, the clarity that has come into our family, and the deep sense of gentle alignment in Raj and Samantha’s journey.” Sheetal went on to describe how proud she and the entire family were to witness Samantha and Raj’s union. She highlighted the calm, dignity, and stability with which the couple has moved forward in their relationship.

“As a family, we are proud of how Samantha and Raj are moving forward—with calm, dignity, honesty, and a stability that only comes when two hearts intentionally choose the same path. And as a family, we stand with them, joyfully and unhesitatingly, blessing them and supporting them every step of the way,” Sheetal wrote. The rituals performed during the wedding, including those at the Isha Yoga Center, were especially significant. Sheetal described the experience as “life coming together in the most beautiful way,” emphasizing the sacredness of the day. “It reminded me that some relationships don’t just happen… they come with peace,” she said.