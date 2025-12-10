Rajinikanth Revealed Aishwarya Rai Was His First Choice For Padayappa But The Actress Declined The Role

One of the most beloved films in Indian cinema, Padayappa, starring Rajinikanth and released 25 years ago, is all set to make a grand return to theaters on December 12th. This iconic film, which took the nation by storm, was a massive hit when it first released and went on to break numerous records. With its re-release just around the corner, fans are excited not only for the film’s nostalgic revival but also for the exciting news of a sequel, Padayappa 2: Neelambari.

Rajnikanth’s Padayappa To Re-release

When Padayappa first hit the screens in 1995, it became a blockbuster success, running for 100 days in 86 theaters across India. The film was widely regarded as a landmark in Tamil cinema, featuring a gripping story and unforgettable performances. It also won numerous awards and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of its time. Padayappa broke new ground by becoming the first Tamil film to be released globally with 210 prints and 700,000 audio cassettes, further cementing its massive reach and cultural impact.

The film also marked Rajinikanth’s entry into a new level of stardom, crossing ₹50 crore globally for the first time. In a recent video shared by Rajinikanth ahead of the re-release, the superstar revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote related to the casting of the film. Rajinikanth disclosed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses, was initially his first choice for the role of Neelambari, the film’s central antagonist.

According to Rajinikanth, the team was extremely keen on having Aishwarya portray the character and even made several attempts to contact her. Rajinikanth shared, “We wanted Aishwarya Rai to play this character. We tried to contact her after much difficulty. If Aishwarya had accepted the role, I was even ready to wait for 2-3 years because that’s how important the character was. It was crucial for that character to be successful.”

He went on to explain how the role of Neelambari demanded a certain intensity and presence, which he felt Aishwarya could bring to life. However, when Aishwarya declined the role, the team had to explore other options. From Sridevi to Madhuri Dixit, the makers of Padayappa considered a number of Bollywood’s top actresses, but Rajinikanth explained that they were looking for someone who could bring the perfect arrogance and intensity to the role. This led director K.S. Ravikumar to suggest the name of Ramya Krishnan, who eventually played Neelambari and delivered one of her most iconic performances.