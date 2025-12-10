“Bigg Boss Queen”, Paparazzi Praised Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Farhana Bhatt As She Made Her First Public Appearance

The dust may have settled on Bigg Boss 19, but the drama and buzz surrounding the contestants is far from over. After the grand finale, where Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner and Farhana Bhatt secured the position of first runner-up, both stars have been spotted making headlines once again. Farhana Bhatt may not have taken home the trophy, but she certainly captured the hearts of Bigg Boss 19 fans with her strength, grace, and determination.

Farhana Bhatt

Farhana Bhatt Spotted By Paps

After the finale, Farhana was spotted by the paparazzi, and the love from her fans was evident. When called the Bigg Boss Queen, a radiant smile spread across her face, showing that she’s not just the first runner-up, but also a true winner in the eyes of many viewers. During her interaction with the paparazzi, Farhana expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you to all my fans for giving me so much love and support throughout the season. I’m truly grateful for everything.”

Farhana Bhatt

Also Read: Actress Neelam Kothari Fainted After Having Meal, Shares Disturbing Experience on Etihad Airways Flight

Her sincerity and appreciation were evident, and she made sure to thank those who had followed her journey in the house. After acknowledging her fans, Farhana mentioned that she was spending quality time with her mother, a moment she surely cherished after the intense and sometimes emotional experience of the Bigg Boss house. But Farhana’s not slowing down, she also revealed that she plans to reconnect with her Bigg Boss 19 friends soon, showing that the bonds formed in the house are just as important as the competition itself.

Farhana Bhatt

The video of Farhana interacting with the paparazzi quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with praise. One fan called her the Queen Sherni Bhatt, referring to her fierce and fearless nature throughout the show. Others praised her elegance, calling her a Diva and a Heroine, and some went as far as saying, “This season will be known by Farhana’s name,” cementing her status as a fan favorite.

Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal, another Bigg Boss 19 contestant, also made a public appearance after the finale. Known for her outspoken personality and memorable moments on the show, Tanya was spotted outside the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Just like Farhana, Tanya distributed silver coins to the paparazzi, a gesture that reflects her ongoing connection with her fans and the media.