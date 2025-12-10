Tanya Mittal Claps Back at Black Magic Allegations of Baseer Ali And Refuses to Speak to Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

Tanya Mittal, a contestant from Bigg Boss 19, has been making waves with her bold statements and antics both inside and outside the house. Known for her dramatic presence on the show, she’s now back in the spotlight with her response to the serious accusations of black magic by Baseer Ali. Additionally, Tanya has declared that she will not engage in conversation with any of the other Bigg Boss 19 contestants, whom she claims have spoken ill of her behind her back.

Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal Hits Back At Baseer Ali

Tanya Mittal’s response to the claims of black magic made by Baseer Ali has stirred up a great deal of attention. Speaking to one of the media houses, she laughed off the accusations, saying that if the whole house and the country were talking about her, she must have indeed done something magical. She sarcastically added, “I do magic. The whole house is talking about me, the whole country is talking about me, so I must have done some magic—black, yellow, blue, whatever is left.”

Tanya Mittal

Also Read: Actress Neelam Kothari Fainted After Having Meal, Shares Disturbing Experience on Etihad Airways Flight

In an attempt to further debunk the allegations in a light-hearted manner, Tanya humorously blamed her mother for not teaching her the ways of black magic. She even joked about having to sit her mother down to discuss why she had not passed on any mystical knowledge to her. “I’m going back home and I’ll talk to my mother about why she didn’t teach me. My mother made a mistake. She’s the root of all the trouble,” Tanya said, clearly poking fun at the whole situation.

Tanya Mittal

Her comments were a clear attempt to brush off the claims, indicating that she wasn’t taking the accusations seriously and was instead using humor to diffuse the tension. Along with addressing the black magic allegations, Tanya also made it clear that she has no intention of speaking to any of the other contestants from Bigg Boss 19. She stated, “I will not talk to any of the 17 contestants. I have made it clear in my words. Why should I go through trauma because of someone who insulted me?”

Tanya Mittal

Tanya’s statement indicates that she feels deeply hurt by the way she was treated in the house, which has led her to shut herself off from the rest of the contestants. When asked if she would consider reconciling with Basheer or any of the others, Tanya remained firm, saying, “If even one of them likes me, then I will talk to everyone. If no one likes me, then why should I beg for friendship?” Tanya’s words suggest that she values her self-respect and is unwilling to engage in relationships where she feels disrespected.