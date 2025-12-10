Actress Neelam Kothari Fainted After Having Meal, Shares Disturbing Experience on Etihad Airways Flight

In a shocking revelation, actress Neelam Kothari has opened up about a distressing experience she had while traveling from Toronto to Mumbai on an Etihad Airways flight. Known for her role in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Neelam shared her ordeal on X, expressing her disappointment with the airline’s handling of the situation. The actress took to social media to highlight the issues she faced during her long-haul flight.

She shared that the flight was delayed by a staggering 9 hours, which already had her frustrated. However, things took a turn for the worse when she fell seriously ill shortly after eating during the journey. Neelam revealed that she fainted mid-flight, and although a fellow passenger assisted her in returning to her seat, the airline’s staff failed to offer any help or medical attention. “I am disappointed with the way I was treated on my recent flight from Toronto to Mumbai,” Neelam wrote in her post.

Neelam further said, “Not only was my flight delayed by 9 hours, but I also fell seriously ill and fainted after eating. Despite my condition, I received no assistance or even a check-up from your staff.” Neelam further expressed her frustration about the lack of assistance from Etihad Airways’ team during the flight. After the incident, she tried to reach out to the airline’s customer care but was met with no response.

This neglect left her feeling helpless and upset. “This kind of negligence is unacceptable,” she added, urging the airline to take responsibility for their actions and resolve the matter. Her post quickly gained attention, as many fans and fellow passengers echoed her concerns over the treatment she received. In response to Neelam’s complaint, Etihad Airways offered an apology, acknowledging her distressing experience.

The airline posted a reply on X, expressing regret for what happened and assuring the actress that they would look into the matter. “Hello Neelam. We are sorry to hear this. Please contact us via direct message. We will investigate this matter and assist you,” their response read. Though the airline has promised to investigate the situation, many users have questioned the airline’s response time and the lack of care provided to Neelam during the flight.