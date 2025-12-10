Suhana Khan’s Training For King: Farah Khan Reveals SRK Is Personally Coaching Her For Action

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has offered a rare glimpse behind the scenes of Bollywood’s most anticipated father-daughter collaboration. Speaking at a recent event in Dubai, she revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is personally training his daughter Suhana during their work on the upcoming film King. Her praise for Suhana has generated buzz and renewed interest in the project.

Farah began by lauding the work of brothers: she praised Suhana’s elder brother, Aryan Khan, for directing the web series The B*ds of Bollywood, calling it “kick-a.” Then she shifted to Suhana, saying she is “so hardworking.” She added, “She is now going to be in King. I know that you are training her in action.”

The revelation that Shah Rukh Khan has turned the film’s set into a training ground for Suhana, has already stirred excitement among fans. King is slated for a 2026 release and promises a high-octane action narrative. Alongside Shah Rukh and Suhana, the film features a powerhouse cast including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Abhishek Bachchan, signalling a major commercial venture with strong expectations.

Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut in 2023 with The Archies, received mixed reviews and limited attention. The reports that her father is personally preparing her may work in her favour, potentially enhancing both her on-screen presence and public anticipation. For many, the image of a superstar father investing time and effort to train his daughter reinforces trust in her abilities and the film’s potential. As Farah Khan called it, Suhana’s dedication and SRK’s mentoring could lend King a strong foundation.

The fact that Shah Rukh is directly involved in Suhana’s training also underscores how seriously King’s makers are approaching its action sequences. Given the film’s ensemble cast and high stakes, a committed father-daughter preparation adds weight to its promise, not just as a star-studded attraction, but as a credible cinematic experience.

For fans and the industry alike, the confirmation from Farah Khan may signal that King is not just another Bollywood release. It is being crafted with intent: the casting, the training, the scale, all indicate a film that aims to combine legacy, star power and solid performance. If the training and preparation bear fruit, Suhana Khan might surprise many cynics and establish her place in action-oriented mainstream cinema.

In a film world often criticised for nepotism and star families, this backstage update offers something deeper: discipline, effort, and a process. Whether King lives up to this promise will be revealed when it hits the theatres next year.