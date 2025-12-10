Ameesha Patel Praises Humraaz Co-Star Akshaye Khanna’s Performance In Dhurandhar, Posts Throwback Pic From London

Akshaye Khanna, the star of Dhurandhar, has been praised by his Humraaz co-star Ameesha Patel. Sharing a throwback photo from their London promotions for Humraaz, Ameesha expressed admiration for his talent. Akshaye is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Following his remarkable performance in Chhaava, he returns as Rehman Dakait in this thrilling spy drama. The film has sparked widespread social media attention, with memes and clips trending online. Fans, industry peers, and critics alike continue to applaud Akshaye, celebrating his powerful and captivating performances across diverse roles.

Ameesha Patel, Akshaye Khanna’s Humraaz co-star, joined in, sharing a heartfelt note praising his remarkable performances this year and congratulating him for delivering consistently powerful acting.

Ameesha Patel Applauds Akshaye Khanna, Says He Has ‘Blown the Nation’ with His Performances

Ameesha posted a throwback photo with Akshaye, showing them seated at a dinner table. In her caption, she wrote, “GREATNESS THEN n EVEN GREATER NOW!! That’s AKSHAY KHANNA (Akshu as I fondly call him) Unassuming n ego less!Throwback 2 LONDON during HUMRAAZ promotions @ dinner along with my cousins from PARIS!I don’t think he even realises he has BLOWN the NATION w/ his performances this year!”

Akshaye Khanna’s notable performances in 2025

Akshaye Khanna kicked off the year with Chhaava, portraying Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. His performance garnered widespread acclaim. In the film, he faced off against Vicky Kaushal’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The movie struck a chord with audiences and became a major hit, cementing Akshaye’s reputation for delivering intense and memorable performances.

In Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna’s entry scene, complete with a surprising dance, has won widespread acclaim. Shared on social media by the filmmakers, it garnered immense admiration, with fans praising his commanding presence and magnetic aura. Each moment on screen showcases his talent, making the sequence a standout highlight that effortlessly captivates audiences.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller, follows Hamza, a skilled Indian operative who infiltrates the notorious Lyrai gang led by Rehman Dakait. Tasked with dismantling the syndicate, he must gather crucial intelligence on the gang’s ISIS links to prevent potential terrorist attacks in India. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar promises high-octane espionage and gripping action.

Dhurandhar is winning hearts and performing strongly at the box office, having already earned ₹160 crore worldwide. Its impressive momentum continues, reflecting growing audience appreciation and signaling that the film’s remarkable success shows no signs of slowing.