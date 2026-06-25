Rajkumar Hirani Defends Dunki, Says Film Didn’t Connect With Everyone; Internet Says ‘Don’t Blame the Audience’

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has opened up about the mixed response to Dunki, acknowledging that the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer did not resonate with every section of the audience. Reflecting on the film nearly three years after its release, Hirani suggested that its central theme of illegal immigration appealed to a specific section of viewers, prompting a wave of reactions online. While some agreed with the director’s assessment, others accused him of shifting the responsibility for the film’s reception onto audiences rather than accepting its shortcomings.

Speaking in a recent interview, Hirani said every film finds its own audience depending on the subject it explores. Drawing a comparison with his earlier blockbuster 3 Idiots, he explained that the film’s theme of the Indian education system connected with almost every household, giving it universal appeal. In contrast, he believes Dunki dealt with a far more niche issue that many viewers in India could not personally relate to.

The director noted that Dunki focused on the struggles of people who migrate abroad through illegal routes, commonly referred to as the “donkey route”. According to Hirani, he continues to receive messages from people living in countries such as Canada and the United States who say the film accurately portrayed their experiences and emotional struggles. He said many migrants have told him they regretted leaving India after watching the film, making him feel that the story had connected deeply with those who had lived through similar circumstances.

Explaining why the film may not have resonated as strongly with domestic audiences, Hirani observed that much of the Hindi film audience belongs to the middle class, many of whom can obtain visas and travel abroad through legal means. He contrasted that with economically weaker sections who may never have the opportunity to secure visas because of financial constraints. In his view, those who have not experienced such hardships may have found it difficult to emotionally identify with the characters in Dunki.

The comments quickly went viral on social media, where they divided opinion. Several users appreciated Hirani for discussing the challenges of telling issue-based stories and agreed that not every subject has universal appeal. Others, however, criticised the filmmaker, arguing that audiences should not be blamed when a film fails to generate the expected emotional connection.

Some social media users remarked that many successful films deal with unfamiliar experiences yet still manage to resonate because of compelling storytelling. Others suggested that the issue was not the film’s subject but its execution, screenplay and pacing. A number of posts urged Hirani to accept criticism rather than attribute the film’s reception to viewers’ inability to relate to the topic.

Released in December 2023, Dunki marked the first collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. The film followed a group of friends attempting to reach the United Kingdom through illegal immigration routes while highlighting the emotional and physical risks associated with the journey. Featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film blended comedy, drama and social commentary in Hirani’s trademark style.

Although Dunki performed well commercially, it was widely regarded as a comparatively modest success when measured against Hirani’s previous films such as 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju. It also faced the challenge of releasing alongside Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, which split audiences during the Christmas holiday period.

Hirani, however, made it clear that he continues to stand by the film. He reiterated that different stories naturally attract different audiences and that he has no regrets about making a film centred on illegal immigration. For the filmmaker, the messages he continues to receive from people who have personally experienced the “donkey route” serve as validation that Dunki succeeded in reaching the audience it was intended for.