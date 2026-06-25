Kriti Sanon Says Outsiders Must Keep Proving Themselves, Calls It ‘Unfair’ That Star Kids Get Multiple Chances

Actor Kriti Sanon has spoken candidly about the challenges she faced as an outsider in Bollywood, saying the industry often gives star kids repeated opportunities while actors without film backgrounds have to constantly prove themselves. The National Award-winning actor described the disparity as “unfair” but added that she has never allowed it to discourage her journey.

Speaking in a recent interview while promoting her latest film Cocktail 2, Kriti reflected on her rise in the industry, admitting that success did not come easily. From struggling during her early modelling days to facing repeated setbacks after making her Bollywood debut, the actor said her career has been built through persistence rather than privilege.

Recalling the beginning of her career, Kriti revealed that both her first photoshoot and first ramp walk ended in disappointment. She said she returned home in tears after those experiences but refused to give up. Instead of allowing failure to define her, she continued attending auditions, fashion shows and photoshoots until she eventually found her footing in the entertainment industry. According to the actor, that determination has been the biggest reason behind her success today.

Kriti, who made her Hindi film debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti in 2014, said being an outsider meant she was constantly under pressure to justify every opportunity she received. Unlike actors from film families, she believes outsiders rarely get multiple chances after setbacks.

Calling the situation unfair, Kriti remarked that star kids often receive opportunities much more easily, sometimes even before proving themselves as performers. In contrast, actors without industry connections are expected to establish themselves repeatedly with every project. While acknowledging that nepotism exists, she clarified that she has chosen not to dwell on it because doing so would only distract her from her own goals.

The actor also pointed out that talent ultimately determines longevity in the industry. According to Kriti, an initial opportunity may come because of family background, but sustaining a successful career requires consistent performances and audience acceptance. She believes that while privilege may open doors, it cannot guarantee long-term success.

During the interaction, Kriti praised actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for backing their opportunities with strong performances. She said both stars have repeatedly demonstrated their acting abilities through diverse roles and successful films. According to Kriti, once actors prove themselves, discussions about whether they come from film families become less relevant because audiences judge them on their work.

Over the past decade, Kriti has established herself as one of Bollywood’s leading actors through films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi, Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. She also ventured into production with Do Patti, signalling her ambitions beyond acting. Despite her achievements, the actor admitted that the journey has been gradual and filled with moments of self-doubt.

Kriti concluded by saying that she has learned to focus on her own path rather than compare herself with others. While she recognises that the industry does not always offer a level playing field, she believes resilience, continuous learning and hard work have helped her overcome the obstacles she encountered as an outsider.