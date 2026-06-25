Alka Yagnik Reassures Fans After Wheelchair Video Goes Viral, Says She Is Recovering Well

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has reassured fans about her health after a video showing her being assisted in a wheelchair following the Padma Bhushan investiture ceremony sparked widespread concern on social media. The singer clarified that the wheelchair was required only because she was exhausted after a long day of official events and emphasised that she is steadily recovering from the health condition that has kept her away from the public eye for nearly two years.

The viral clip surfaced shortly after Alka received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, from President Droupadi Murmu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 23. In the video, the singer is seen being escorted in a wheelchair while leaving the venue, prompting many fans to worry that her health had deteriorated.

Responding to the speculation, Alka shared a statement thanking fans for their concern and clarifying the circumstances behind the video. She explained that after spending several hours at the ceremony, she simply felt fatigued and requested a wheelchair while exiting the venue. Stressing that there was no fresh medical emergency, the singer said she is “well” and continuing to make positive progress in her recovery.

Her clarification comes just a day after she posted an emotional note reflecting on her health journey following the Padma Bhushan ceremony. In that message, Alka revealed that she had deliberately stayed away from public appearances for the past two years while battling a rare form of sensorineural hearing loss caused by a viral attack. She said receiving the prestigious honour marked not only recognition for her decades-long contribution to music but also a significant milestone in her gradual return to public life.

The celebrated singer first disclosed her medical condition in 2024, explaining that she had suffered sudden sensorineural hearing loss after a viral infection. The disorder affects the inner ear or auditory nerve, leading to hearing impairment that can significantly impact speech perception and musical performance. Since revealing her diagnosis, Alka has largely stepped away from recording and live performances while focusing on treatment and recovery.

Despite these challenges, the 60-year-old made a special effort to attend the Padma Bhushan ceremony in person. In her heartfelt message, she described the recognition as deeply humbling and thanked the Government of India, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the honour. She also dedicated the award to her listeners, saying it belonged equally to every fan who had embraced her music across generations.

Alka also acknowledged the unwavering support she has received from admirers throughout her recovery. She wrote that the prayers, messages and encouragement from fans had helped her navigate one of the most difficult phases of her life. The singer added that she is “slowly finding her way back” and hoped to reconnect with audiences in the coming months.

Following her latest health update, several members of the music fraternity, including Kumar Sanu, Shaan and Ila Arun, extended their best wishes for her recovery. Fans flooded social media with messages expressing relief after learning that the wheelchair was used only as a precaution following an exhausting day rather than because of a worsening medical condition.

One of the most celebrated voices in Indian cinema, Alka Yagnik has delivered timeless hits over a career spanning more than four decades. A recipient of multiple National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards, she remains one of the defining playback singers of Hindi cinema. Her latest statement has reassured admirers that while recovery remains a gradual process, she is steadily moving towards better health and hopes to return to doing what she loves most: singing.