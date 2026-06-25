Soni Razdan Reacts to Claims Alia Bhatt Was Snubbed for Cannes 2026 Look: I’m Not Interested… Read Here!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, currently preparing for Alpha, had a bittersweet Cannes 2026 appearance amid claims of being ignored by international paparazzi. The controversy sparked widespread discussion, and her mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, has now responded to the incident and addressed the criticism. Soni Razdan has come out in support of her daughter, Alia Bhatt, amid the Cannes Film Festival 2026 controversy surrounding claims that international paparazzi ignored her on the red carpet. Dismissing the issue as mere social media “noise,” the veteran actress firmly responded to critics who targeted Alia after her Cannes appearance.

Representing a leading cosmetic brand as its ambassador, Alia attended the prestigious event over two days and made several appearances on the red carpet. However, one viral video sparked debate online, with some netizens alleging that photographers paid little attention to her. The incident quickly became a major talking point during Cannes 2026, while many fans and supporters stepped forward to defend the Alpha actress against the criticism and online trolling.

Social media is Noise Everywhere

“I think just because there is some noise on some social media platform, that doesn’t at all reflect the actual reality on the ground. Because that is the reality that we face every single day, and we come across. Having said that, I think that everybody who went to Cannes, every single person, was there for a very good reason,” she mentioned.

Being at Cannes Was a Recognition

Soni Razdan stated that every person invited had earned the distinction through achievements on the global stage. Their inclusion was no coincidence, as receiving such an invitation itself signifies recognition, credibility, and acknowledgment of their accomplishments and influence at an international level.

“So if they’re there in the first place, that means they’re already being recognised. Secondly, I think we should not waste time giving any importance to this kind of negativity or we should not waste our energy on that. I don’t think it deserves our attention. And I would not like to waste my breath figuring out why it exists or what it does, or who has created that. I’m not actually interested in the whole thing. I think as people in the business, you do your work, and you go. It ends for us there, actually,” she added.

This Cannes 2026 discussion surfaced as Alia Bhatt prepared for her upcoming film, Alpha. The project becomes the first female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Featuring Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor alongside Alia, the action entertainer is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10, marking a significant milestone.