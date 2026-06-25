Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Announces Maternity Break From Cinema: ‘I’m Gonna Take It for a Little While’ – Deets Inside!

Recently, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, Raj Nidimoru, are reportedly expecting their first child, with Samantha currently in her first trimester. The couple has been making headlines as they prepare for this new chapter in their lives. Following the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha has also confirmed that she will be taking a break from films to focus on her pregnancy and upcoming motherhood journey. Fans have extended their best wishes to the couple.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms She Is Taking a Maternity Break From Acting

During her conversation with Behindwoods, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “I am going to take a break on the high of Maa Inti Bangaaram’s success. I’m gonna take a little break, actually. It feels great to take this break on this sort of hype.” Samantha was recently spotted in public with her husband, Raj Nidimoru, and appeared to have a visible baby bump. While the actress has not officially confirmed her pregnancy, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Samantha is expecting her first child. According to the report, she is currently pregnant and is likely to welcome her baby around December 2026, making the news a major talking point among fans.

The actress was recently seen publicly with Raj Nidimoru, drawing attention from fans and media alike. Earlier, Megastar Chiranjeevi also extended his heartfelt wishes to the couple as they prepared to begin a beautiful new chapter together. His message added to the excitement surrounding their journey and growing happiness.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen playing the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film centres on Swarna, an apparently innocent newlywed who lives with her husband in a traditional, conservative household. As the story unfolds, hidden layers of her life gradually come to light.

While striving to gain the trust of her doubtful in-laws, she conceals parts of her past. But when secrets from her previous life return, she must protect her loved ones from a dangerous group threatening their peace. Alongside Samantha, the film stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in prominent roles. Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy, and several others also appear in important supporting roles throughout the story.

Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film boasts music and background scores by Santhosh Narayanan. Cinematography was handled by Om Prakash, while Dharmendra Kakarala took charge of editing. Up next, the actress will be seen as a co-lead in the web series Rakt Brahmānd: The Bloody Kingdom. She stars alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal in the highly anticipated fantasy drama series.

Samantha Celebrates Double Joy With Raj Nidimoru

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and husband Raj Nidimoru joined close friend Rahul Ravindran’s birthday celebrations. The gathering became a double celebration, as Samantha also marked the success of her latest project, Maa Inti Bangaaram, with friends.

Taking to social media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture and captioned it with a note. “Happy, happy birthday to our favourite. And judging by the number of people who adore you, everyone’s favourite too.” Samantha was seen dressed in a black co-ord set, while Raj Nidimoru opted for a casual grey shirt paired with jeans. In one of the images, the actress’s small baby bump was also visible.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in a private ceremony at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Later that day, Samantha shared a few wedding photographs on Instagram.