Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Pregnancy With Raj Nidimoru, Says She Will Soon Take a Maternity Break

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with filmmaker husband Raj Nidimoru, putting an end to weeks of speculation surrounding her pregnancy. The announcement came during the success meet of her latest Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram, where the actor shared the happy news with fans and revealed that she will soon be stepping away from work to begin her maternity leave.

Addressing the audience at the event, Samantha thanked fans for the overwhelming response to Maa Inti Bangaaram before making the personal announcement. “Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy,” she said, drawing loud cheers and applause from those present.

The actor married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025 after the couple kept their relationship largely away from the public eye. In recent weeks, rumours about Samantha’s pregnancy had intensified after photographs and videos from public appearances showed what many fans believed was a visible baby bump. Neither Samantha nor Raj had responded to the speculation until now.

Her latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has emerged as a major commercial success, crossing ₹55 crore at the worldwide box office within six days of release. The film has received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, making the pregnancy announcement an emotional moment for both the actor and her fans.

During the event, Samantha appeared visibly emotional as she spoke about balancing professional commitments with the next chapter of her personal life. She indicated that after completing her current work obligations, she intends to take a break before eventually returning to films. While she did not reveal how long the maternity leave would last, she assured fans that it would only be a temporary pause.

Raj Nidimoru also addressed the media during the success meet, reflecting on the journey behind Maa Inti Bangaaram. He revealed that the project had initially been conceived as a family drama before evolving into an action entertainer. According to him, several people were hesitant to back the film during its early stages, making its eventual success particularly satisfying for the entire team.

Samantha has often spoken about her desire to experience motherhood. In earlier interviews, including during her previous marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya, she had expressed hopes of starting a family at the right stage of her life. Those older remarks resurfaced online following Thursday’s announcement, with many fans recalling how openly she had spoken about wanting children.

Over the past few years, Samantha has navigated several personal and professional challenges, including her public battle with the autoimmune condition dermatomyositis. Despite those setbacks, she continued working across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi projects while also launching her own production ventures. Her latest announcement has therefore been viewed by many admirers as a joyful new beginning after a period marked by resilience and recovery.

Although Samantha will soon step away from the spotlight for maternity leave, she made it clear that the break will not mark the end of her acting career. Her promise to return reassured fans eager to see her back on screen after welcoming her first child. For now, however, the actor says she is looking forward to embracing motherhood while enjoying the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram.