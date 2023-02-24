Rashmika Mandanna Sets Summer Fashion In Graphic Look; Know Her Outfit’s Massive Price Tag!

Rashmika Mandanna has surprised her fans with her latest Louis Vuitton outfit. The celebrity thus gives out major styling goals to all the women out there. Read on to know the full story!

Rashmika Mandanna is one of renowned actress in the film entertainment industry. Rashmika never fails to surprise her fans with her sartorial dressing sense. Lately, the actress took to her social media account and posted her elegant pictures. She donned an expensive Louis Vuitton cardigan which gave peppy graphic look to her.

Rashmika Mandanna in Louis Vuitton Cardigan

Th elegant cardigan featured stripes pattern with stars and Louis Vuitton’s iconic signature. The cardigan is made from a silk-cotton mix blend knit fabric. It also had LV buttons on it. if the reports are to be believed, Rashmika’s summer stardust cropped Louis Vuitton cardigan came with a price tag of Rs. 2,01,187. She looked extremely classy and elegant in this cardigan. The actress paired it with light blue ripped straight jeans.

Rashmika’s look in a cowl neck backless gown

As said, Rashmika never leaves any opportunity to surprise her enthusiasts with her sartorial picks. For example, On December 14, 2022, the actress grabbed attention by wearing a stunning backless gown for an event. The velvet gown featured intricate embroidery which had a price tag of Rs. 3,00,000.

For the unversed, Rashmika is the popular young celebrity in the Telugu film industry. She has been named the ‘Coorg Person of the year 2022’ in a poll conducted by a media portal in Karnataka.

We are simply in love with Rashmika Mandanna’s summer season outfit!