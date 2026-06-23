Riteish Deshmukh Refuses To Entertain Question On Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Lock Upp Experience’, Says It Doesn’t Deserve An Answer

Actor Riteish Deshmukh found himself at the centre of an awkward moment during the launch event of Netflix’s upcoming reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after a reporter asked whether he would like to bring his close friends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt onto the show because of their alleged “experience” with lock-ups and legal troubles. The actor, visibly displeased by the remark, shut down the question and made it clear that he had no intention of dignifying it with a response.

The incident took place in Mumbai during the official launch of the second season of Lock Upp, where Riteish was present alongside co-host Farah Khan, producer Ektaa Kapoor and Netflix executives. The reality show, which was previously hosted by Kangana Ranaut, has undergone a major revamp and will stream on Netflix from June 27.

During the media interaction, a journalist referred to Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt as Riteish’s close friends and suggested that both actors had enough “lock up experience” because of their past legal controversies. The reporter then asked whether Riteish would like to invite them as contestants and how he would punish them if they entered the show.

The question immediately appeared to irritate Riteish. Rather than laughing it off, the actor responded firmly, stating that he did not believe the question deserved an answer. He remarked that he would not like to lend dignity to such a question by responding to it. Those present at the event noticed the actor’s discomfort as he attempted to move on from the exchange.

However, when the same topic was raised again, Riteish clarified his position further. The actor pointed out that he has no role in selecting contestants for the reality show and is involved only as a host. According to him, decisions regarding participation are made by the makers and platform executives, not by him. He stressed that his responsibility begins once contestants enter the format.

The viral clip quickly spread across social media platforms, generating strong reactions from fans. Many users praised Riteish for standing up for his friends and refusing to engage with what they described as an insensitive question. Several viewers felt the query crossed a line by referencing old legal controversies involving Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in a public setting unrelated to those matters.

Riteish’s reaction also attracted attention because of his long-standing friendship with both actors. Over the years, he has worked closely with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt on several projects and has often spoken warmly about them. Salman recently made a much-discussed appearance in Riteish’s historical drama Raja Shivaji, with the filmmaker revealing earlier that the superstar was keen to be a part of the project.

Meanwhile, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa marks a significant shift for the reality franchise. Originally launched in 2022 with Kangana Ranaut as host, the show is returning after a four-year gap with a completely new format, new hosts and a new streaming platform. The revamped version will be fronted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan and promises a fresh take on the controversial reality format.

At the launch event, much of the focus was expected to remain on the show’s contestants and format changes. Instead, the exchange involving Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt briefly stole the spotlight. Videos of Riteish’s reaction quickly went viral, with many viewers appreciating the way he handled the situation without escalating the confrontation.

Neither Salman Khan nor Sanjay Dutt has reacted publicly to the incident. However, the episode once again highlighted the challenges celebrities often face during promotional events, where unexpected questions can sometimes overshadow the purpose of the occasion.

For Riteish, the message was clear. While he is happy to discuss his new show, he has little interest in entertaining questions that use the personal or legal histories of his friends as punchlines. His sharp response ensured that the conversation ended almost as quickly as it began