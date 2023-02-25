Riva Arora Breaks Her Silence On Romancing With Mika-Karan At Young Age

Social media sensation Riva Arora, who has created panic on the internet with her pictures and videos, often remains in headlines for one reason or the other. Some videos of Rewa which went viral in the past had created a ruckus on the internet. In these videos, Riva was seen romancing with Mika Singh and Karan Kundrra. Seeing just 12-year-old Riva romancing with stars much older than her, everyone’s head went awry and people trolled her a lot. Since then, questions are often raised on Riva’s age. After different speculations every day, recently Riva has broken the silence on her age.

Best remembered for crying in a funeral scene in the film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ in 2019 and playing the role of a young Gunjan in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ in 2020. Riva has millions of fans on social media, although all of them have many questions regarding her age. Answering all these questions, Riva has talked about her age and the video shot with Mika-Karan. In a recent interview, Riva said, “I don’t want to pay attention to criticisms and instead focus on my work. I like to see the love I get from people. This will be enough for me.” Everyone expressed their displeasure after seeing Riva’s romantic style with Mika Singh and Karan Kundrra. On these videos, along with Riva, people had put her parents in the circle of questions.

Furious netizens leveled various allegations against his parents. In this interview, when Riva was strongly asked about her age, she refused to reveal her real age, but Riva said, “It will come out soon”. However, she also said that she Not really 12 years old.”