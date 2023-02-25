Famous South Actress Nayanthara Leaves Acting For Her Twins, Will Do This Business! !

Famous South American actress Nayantara decided to retire from cinema. According to many media reports, Nayantara will no longer act in films. As a result, the actor had to give up acting for family reasons.

Nayathara Left Acting For Family Reason

It is believed that Nayantara wants to focus entirely on raising the twins. Last October, she gave birth to twins with the help of a surrogate mother. In addition to taking care of the children, she will reportedly take care of her husband’s production house “Rowdy Pictures”. So far, Nayantara has not made an official statement regarding the news. However, the sadness of the fans who heard this news is clearly manifested.

Nayathara and Shahrukh khan Will be seen Together

Nayantara will soon star in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee Kumar directed this film. Filming is currently in full swing. In addition, the actress has many other major projects ahead of her. Nayantara is in the process of wrapping up filming in Jawan. Discussions are ongoing as to whether the film should be released in June. The film also stars Vijay Setupati, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani.

Nayathara work front

Nayantara was also working on her 75th film Lady Superstar 75.The film was directed by Nilesh Krishna. At the same time, the actress also starred in a film directed by her husband Vignesh. The film was originally called “AK 62”. The film stars Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar.

On the work front, Nayantara was last seen on “Connect”. Fans of her acting game really liked the film. However, the film did not perform well at the box office.