Shatrughan Sinha Breaks Silence on Sonakshi Sinha–Zaheer Iqbal Marriage, Says ‘They Were Made for Each Other’

Ever since Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal, the couple has remained under constant public scrutiny. The actress married Zaheer on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends from the film industry. While the wedding was a joyous moment for the couple, their interfaith marriage has repeatedly become a target of online trolling, forcing Sonakshi, Zaheer, and even their families to address unnecessary criticism.

Now, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has once again come forward to speak openly about his daughter’s marriage and his bond with son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal. Shatrughan Sinha has been a pillar of support for Sonakshi from the very beginning. Known for standing firmly by his children’s happiness, he never hesitated to back Sonakshi and Zaheer’s relationship. In a recent conversation with one of the media houses, Shatrughan Sinha was asked about his equation with Zaheer Iqbal.

Responding warmly, he said, “It’s very good. Zaheer and Sonakshi not only respect each other a lot, but they also look like they were made for each other. It’s wonderful. And if Sonakshi has written that ‘this is the person who matters in my life,’ then I would say Sonakshi also believes that there are only two heroes in her life.” His heartfelt words highlighted not just acceptance but genuine admiration for his daughter’s life partner.

Despite his supportive remarks, social media users were quick to react. While many praised Shatrughan Sinha for being a progressive and supportive father, some users made sharp remarks. One comment read, “The one who tells others to stay silent has been silenced by his own daughter.” Nevertheless, Shatrughan Sinha has remained unfazed by such comments, consistently choosing his daughter’s happiness over public opinion.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for nearly seven years before getting married. After their wedding, Sonakshi faced intense criticism online for marrying a Muslim actor. However, the actress recently broke her silence and addressed the trolling head-on. This isn’t the first time Shatrughan Sinha has defended his daughter’s decision. In an earlier interview, he had firmly stated, “This is a matter of marriage. It is neither illegal nor unconstitutional. They got married of their own free will and with our blessings.”