‘It Is Over The Top’ Farhana Bhatt’s Dance Video To Hungama Ho Gaya Goes Viral, Salman Khan Joins the Celebration

After the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, the makers hosted a lavish success party to celebrate the tremendous response the season received. While Gaurav Khanna lifted the winner’s trophy, several other contestants like Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, Praneet More, Shahbaz, and Avez won hearts throughout the season. The success bash turned into a star-studded reunion, and now a viral video from the party is grabbing everyone’s attention. According to reports, Bigg Boss 19 topped the TRP charts, making it one of the most successful seasons of the reality show.

Farhana Bhatt Danced On Success Party of Bigg Boss

To celebrate this milestone, all contestants were invited to the success party, which was also attended by the show’s host Salman Khan. Salman’s signature swag and charm added extra glamour to the evening as contestants and celebrities enjoyed the night together. A video from inside the party has now surfaced online and is creating a buzz across social media platforms. In the clip, Farhana Bhatt is seen dancing energetically while standing on a sofa, surrounded by a cheering crowd. She is grooving to the popular song “Hungama Ho Gaya” in her own unique style.

To ensure her safety, someone can also be seen holding her hand so she doesn’t lose balance. The video quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions from netizens. While some praised her confidence and called her “Bollywood material,” others felt her dance was a bit over-the-top. Comments ranged from “Farhana has more craze than the winner” to “She looks like a Bollywood actress.” However, a few users also criticized the act, suggesting she should have shown more restraint. Apart from her dance, Farhana Bhatt’s outfit became one of the most talked about aspects of the evening. She stunned everyone in a black skirt paired with a silver backless top, grabbing paparazzi attention as she posed confidently.

Her bold fashion choice made her one of the highlights of the Bigg Boss 19 success party. The success party saw the presence of almost all popular contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Shahbaz, Mridul Tiwari, Amaal Mallik, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Neelam, Kunika Sadanand Basir, Nehal, and Avez. Everyone posed for the cameras and shared laughs, proving that the bond formed inside the Bigg Boss house still remains strong. Interestingly, just a few days earlier, Gaurav Khanna had also hosted a personal celebration after winning the Bigg Boss 19 trophy, inviting fellow contestants.

The official success party became yet another occasion for the Bigg Boss family to reunite and celebrate their journey. The Bigg Boss 19 success party was full of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments. While Gaurav Khanna enjoyed his victory lap, Farhana Bhatt stole the spotlight with her viral dance video and bold fashion statement. With Salman Khan’s presence and contestants letting their hair down, the celebration perfectly marked the end of a record-breaking season.