Shatrughan Sinha Takes Light-Hearted Jab At Jaya Bachchan’s Paparazzi Critique: ‘You Wear Good Shirts, Pants’

In the latest turn in a buzzing Bollywood conversation, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha offered a playful but pointed response to recent remarks made by Jaya Bachchan about paparazzi, generating laughter and renewed discussion about celebrity–media dynamics. His remarks, delivered at a high-profile event in Mumbai, provide a contrasting take on the role and image of media photographers, just days after Bachchan’s critical comments on their attire sparked debate online.

Shatrughan Sinha was attending the launch of the Society Achievers magazine alongside actress Poonam Dhillon when he turned to the gathered paparazzi and offered a spontaneous compliment. With a grin, he said, “Aap log pant bhi achhi pehente hain aur shirt bhi achhi pehente hain,” praising the photographers’ choice of pants and shirts, a comment that immediately drew laughter from the crowd and lightened the atmosphere. His remarks appeared to acknowledge and uplift the media professionals present, offering a cheerful counterpoint to the recent controversy.

This light-hearted compliment follows a widely shared jibe by Jaya Bachchan, who had openly criticised paparazzi for their behaviour and appearance. In a conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt, Bachchan described photographers wearing “drain-pipe type gande-gande pants,” and questioned their professional conduct, implying that carrying a mobile phone was sufficient for them to intrusively capture and comment on celebrities.

Bachchan’s comments quickly ignited debate across social media and entertainment circles. Some commentators supported her stance, viewing it as a call for professionalism and boundaries between celebrities and intrusive media practices. Others, including many photographers, felt her remarks unfairly maligned those who work under demanding conditions, often chasing fleeting opportunities to document public figures, a sentiment echoed in reactions from parts of the media community.

Sinha’s response, in contrast, emphasised goodwill and levity. By praising the paparazzi’s attire and presence, he appeared to acknowledge their role in the industry’s ecosystem. Present with Poonam Dhillon, he helped turn what could have been a tense moment into one marked by applause and humour, even prompting Dhillon to quip that the cheerful interaction made it feel as though “the new year has already begun.”

The exchange between Bachchan’s critique and Sinha’s supportive remarks highlights a broader conversation in Bollywood around celebrity privacy, media intrusion and mutual respect. While Bachchan articulated a long-standing frustration that many stars share with overzealous photographers, others within the industry, including actors like Shatrughan Sinha and Ameesha Patel, who have also recently expressed appreciation for the hard work of paparazzi, offer a more balanced or supportive view of media professionals’ contributions.

Beyond the immediate humour of Sinha’s remark, this episode exposes generational and philosophical differences within the film fraternity’s approach to its relationship with the press. Some icons emphasise boundaries and decorum, while others stress respect and collaboration. The resulting public discourse reflects evolving expectations about how celebrities and media workers interact in an era of constant connectivity and viral moments.

As of now, Jaya Bachchan has not publicly expanded on her initial comments, and the conversation continues to unfold both online and among industry observers. Whether it remains a fleeting moment of entertainment or triggers deeper introspection on media etiquette, Shatrughan Sinha’s response has ensured that the paparazzi and how the industry views them remain part of the spotlight.