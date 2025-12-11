Tinka Tinka India Awards: Celebrating jails on Human Rights Day: 18 inmates receive National Tinka Tinka India Awards on Human Rights Day

18 inmates chosen for Tinka Tinka India Awards, 2025 across three categories: Painting, Special Mention, and Bandini. Out of the 18 inmates, 13 are convicts and 5 are under trials

This year the theme for painting was Music in Jail. Winners in the painting category has 11 men and 2 women

Tapas, a mentally disturbed convict inmate from West Bengal, has won the first prize. He is in jail since 2008

Special Mention Award is given to 4 inmates. Only one inmate has been chosen for Tinka Tinka Bandini Award this year.

Jury members were Arvind Kumar (IPS) Retd, DG Prisons, Madhya Pradesh and Dr. Rashmi Singh (IAS), Secretary, Women & Child Development Ministry, Govt. of NCT, Delhi and Professor Vartika Nanda, founder, Tinka Tinka Foundation (TTF).

More than 200 inmates and 50 jail staffers have received Tinka Tinka India Awards since 2015.

42 year old Tapas Mandal, incarcerated in Central Correctional Home, Berhampur (West Bengal) has bagged first prize in the painting category this year. A farmer, Tapas, is in jail since 2008 and is suffering from mental illness. His powerful artwork celebrates India’s diverse musical heritage through vibrant portraits and classical imagery. At its center, a divine figure symbolizes the unifying and transformative spirit of music. The piece demonstrates how artistic expression can inspire hope, dignity, and connection even in confinement.

Second prize is shared between two inmates. 55 year old Rajanikant Chhitubhai Chauhan, lodged in Lajpore Central Prison, Surat, Gujarat is awarded for his artwork capturing the longing for freedom and the power of music and creativity in jail. Blending symbolic images such as instruments, lotus blooms, doves, and prison, the paintings portray hope emerging from confinement. Chauhan’s compelling visual storytelling earned him the second prize this year, highlighting the profound artistic talent flourishing even in custodial settings. Sher Singh, 37 year old convict serving life imprisonment in Central Jail, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) has shared the second prize in the painting category. His sketch portrays a transformative journey in the jail, with inmates engaged in reading and music. A central image of broken chains symbolizes liberation and inner freedom. A memorial plaque honors Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s inspirational impact on Sher Singh, who is pursuing creative work during incarceration.

Rohan Pai Dhungat, a convict lodged in Covalam Jail, Goa since 2006 has won the third prize for his painting depicting a solitary inmate sitting on the floor of a dark coloured, confined space appearing like a prison cell. The floor colour pattern, similar to piano keys, with alternate shades of white and black, represents the contrast between freedom and confinement, while a bird perched atop the windowsill suggests the hope to fly free. The distant background outside the window bars symbolizes a city skyline with high rise buildings, indicating a longing for the outside world. While serving his term, Rohan has earned a bachelors degree in English Literature, PG Diploma in Labour and Administrative Law, LLB, LLM, besides PG in Journalism and Mass communication and NGO Mgmt from Goa University.

9 inmates have received consolation prizes this year.

Two inmates from Gujarat are the recipients of consolation prizes. Prajapati Hardik Rajendrabhai, lodged in Central Jail, Ahmedabad, Gujarat since 2018 has received this award. Prajapati has done B.E , B.A, B.COM. 38 year old Dr. Rohit Rameshbhai Lonkar, lodged in Central Jail, Rajkot (Gujarat) has also got the consolation prize. Ph.D in Marine Biology, Rohit holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts too. Reshma, a 23 year old under trial is lodged in Central Jail, Bilaspur Chhattisgarh. Her drawing depicts women with traditional instruments like the tabla, symbolizing how music fosters peace, expression, and emotional healing. Her painting also highlights the uplifting impact music has on the mental well-being of jail inmates. Dharmendra, a 33 year old convict in Central Jail, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) since 2021, has drawn a picture showing the impact of music on the psychology of inmates. 49 year old Shovan Sarkar, is a lifer in Central Jail, Dum Dum (West Bengal). A graduate, Shovan has drawn a pencil sketch on the theme Music in Jail that depicts the power of music as a form of expression and liberation in the confines of imprisonment. The artwork features a solitary figure meditating, surrounded by musical notes and white birds, symbolizing the freedom that music and inner peace can provide. Through his detailed work, Sarkar conveys a deep message of hope, resilience, and the ability to transcend physical limitations through art and self-expression. Roshani, an inmate lodged in Central Jail, Hisar (Haryana) is one of the proud recipients of Tinka Tinka India Awards, 2025. Her painting titled “Music in Jail” depicts a woman in a vibrant pink dress playing the violin under a street lamp, with musical notes depicting the flow of music. The peaceful scene contrasts with the harsh reality of a jail setting, suggesting that art and music can bring freedom of expression even in confinement. The scene is framed with soft pastel colors, evoking a sense of calm and hope. 19 year old convict David , lodged in Model Jail, Chandigarh is chosen for his vibrant artwork, which beautifully captures the therapeutic power of music. The piece features a person deeply immersed in playing the guitar, with swirling musical notes emanating from the instrument. He has been in jail since 2023. 44 year old Krishan Kumar, is under trial in District Jail Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, serving imprisonment along with his wife. His painting highlights the therapeutic role of music in a prison setting. The painting revolves around the role of jail radio and the impact of musical programs on inmates. It underscores how music offers solace, hope, and a sense of home for individuals in confinement. 20 year old convict Aftab Alam, lodged in Central Jail, Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) since 2023 has portrayed a powerful scene of hope and longing in his painting. A prisoner kneels in prayer, gazing at a beam of light breaking through the bars, symbolizing hope for change and freedom. The wall is marked with tallies, indicating the passage of time.

This year 4 inmates are chosen for the special mention award. This award is conferred upon inmates who demonstrate exceptional initiative and contribute meaningfully to the well-being and upliftment of their peers, thereby enriching the collective prison experience. All the four inmates are convicts.

48 years old convict Bitan Das, sentenced for ten years, has spent 7 years in District Prison, Prothrapur, Port Blair. He has consistently demonstrated exceptional talent, skill and dedication in the Jail Workshop, particularly in the craft of cane furniture making, which has significantly enhanced the overall standard of workshop production. He has also contributed towards training and guiding fellow inmates in this craft. His patience, willingness to teach and ability to innovate have motivated other inmates to learn productive skills and engage positively in reformation activities. 34 years old Tukaram Bhai Shankar Bhai Vasava, a convict in District Jail, Rajpipla (Gujarat), is incarcerated for 14 years. He worked with the printing press, agriculture, handloom and the kitchen (Rasoi) of the jail. He is currently working in the tailoring section of the jail , performing repairs and stitching work. He is also assigned to assist the government legal aid lawyer in helping illiterate prisoners with documentation, legal drafting, and preparing legal applications by the District Legal Services Authority, Rajpipla. He has also imparted training in carpentry, welding, painting, and fast-food preparation to other inmates, helping in their rehabilitation and livelihood. 34 year old convict Aaram, is serving a life sentence in Circle Jail, Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, since 2022. He volunteered to work in the furniture industry in the jail. After observing his performance, he was entrusted with the task of giving training to other inmates. Due to his efforts, Jail’s furniture industry is now working very well, where inmates are continuously being trained. 36 year old convict Mohan Singh Danu, is one of the most disciplined & value-driven inmates of District Jail, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He has consistently contributed to uplifting the mental and physical health of prisoners as sports coordinator & physical trainer by imparting physical exercises training and through regular involvement in organizing different sports events for the young inmates. Owing to his efforts, mental health counselling & de-addiction classes have been made compulsory for the new inmates. Danu is a gold medalist in the “National Karate Championship 2019”. He has also been a physical trainer in Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy (LBSNAA) and ITBP Academy Mussoorie. Several inmates got inspired by his way of looking at life and he has gradually become a role model to fellow inmates.

Tinka Tinka Bandini: 38 year old convict Paanbai, lodged in Central Jail, Jablapur (Madhya Pradesh) has been chosen for Tinka Tinka Bandini Award this year. Incarcerated since 2016, she is now a Convict Officer Incharge and works in the cooking section as well. She has devoted herself to the care of women inmates and their children and motivates these inmates to learn different skills to empower themselves.

BACKGROUND: Founded by Professor (Dr.) Vartika Nanda, head, Department of Journalism in Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, Tinka Tinka Foundation (TTF) is a Public Charitable Trust, constituted to work for prison reforms. Tinka Tinka India Awards are the solitary awards in India that recognise the talents and contributions of prison inmates and staff. Tinka Tinka Foundation honors every year the creativity and extraordinary work done in jails through these awards. Tinka Tinka Foundation has earned a reputation for creating rainbows in jails through prison radio, podcasts, books and research. It has been mentioned twice in the Limca Book of Records. Media Coordination for the Tinka Tinka Awards was done by researcher Pranav Chandhok. Some of the paintings related to the awards will adorn the walls of different jails and will be displayed in all their glory. These paintings stand as a true testament to the foundation’s motto: Creating rainbows in jail.

Youtube: Results: Tinka Tinka India Awards। 2025। 11th year of National Awards। जेल का सम्मान। Tinka Tinka Foundation. – YouTube

Website: wwww.tinkatinka.org/ www.vartikananda.com

Blog: Professor Vartika Nanda: Tinka Tinka India Awards: Celebrating jails on Human Rights Day: 18 inmates receive National Tinka Tinka India Awards on Human Rights Day: Press Release