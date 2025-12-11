‘Baseless’: Anupamaa Actor Nidhi Shah On Relationship Rumours With Co-Star Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa actor Nidhi Shah has addressed recent speculation surrounding her personal life, firmly dismissing rumours of a romantic relationship with her co-star Gaurav Khanna, who rose to fame as the winner of Bigg Boss 19. The actress spoke candidly about the allegations, calling them “baseless” and emphasising her focus on her career and craft.

The rumours began circulating after Shah and Khanna were seen together frequently at various events and shoots, sparking social media chatter about a possible off-screen romance. Gossip escalated further when fans noticed the pair exchanging friendly banter on public platforms and at promotional events for Anupamaa. These social interactions, repeatedly shared by fan pages and entertainment news outlets, were quickly interpreted by some as signs of more than just professional camaraderie.

In a recent conversation with the media, however, Nidhi Shah made it clear that the assumptions were unfounded. She addressed the topic with poise, stating that speculation around her relationship with Khanna is not based in reality. According to Shah, the two share a warm, respectful professional relationship, nothing more. She expressed that while she appreciates the curiosity that comes with being in the public eye, she would always prioritise speaking up when rumours cross the line into misinformation.

Shah said the rumours of an “affair” with Khanna are “baseless” and reiterated her commitment to maintaining healthy, respectful boundaries in her personal and professional life. She stressed that she is fully focused on her work on Anupamaa, where she plays an important role in one of Indian television’s most popular family dramas. The series, known for its strong character arcs and emotional storytelling, continues to be among the highest-rated Hindi TV shows, bringing national recognition to its cast members.

The actor also reflected on the pressures actors face in the age of social media, where off-hand interactions or friendly moments can quickly be interpreted as something sensational. Shah noted that such misreadings can be frustrating, but she also acknowledged that public interest comes with the territory of being a television star. Artists like Shah and Khanna, who are part of a beloved ensemble cast, are constantly in the spotlight, and fans often project narrative expectations onto real life based on on-screen chemistry.

Shah’s response underscores a broader conversation about celebrity culture and online speculation. In a media environment where personal details can overshadow professional achievements, many actors find themselves compelled to clarify rumours to protect their reputation and maintain control over their public image. Shah’s forthright reaction is a reminder that not all social or professional closeness should be misconstrued as romantic involvement.

Gaurav Khanna has not publicly commented on the matter, and there are no official statements from the Anupamaa production team regarding the speculation. Both actors continue to be integral parts of the show, admired by fans for their performances and on-screen dynamics.

By addressing the rumours directly and with composure, Nidhi Shah has set the record straight, re-centring the narrative around her career and away from unfounded gossip. Her statement also reinforces the idea that professional relationships, especially in ensemble casts, should not be hastily turned into personal dramas by audiences and media alike. As Shah herself has indicated, her priority remains her work, and she is determined to let her performances speak for her.