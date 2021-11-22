Shilpa Shetty Wishes Raj Kundra On Their Weddding Anniversary, Opens Up On Bearing Tough Times

Actress Shilpa Shetty went through a hard time when her businessman husband Raj Kundra got arrested in an alleged case of producing and distributing pornoraphic content. After this unfortunate incident, there were rumors that the actress might end up divorcing Kundra. But seems like the couple has strongly sailed through the tough times.

The two are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary on Monday. On this eve, Shilpa has shared a collage of pictures from her wedding ceremony with a long note that put all separation rumors to rest.

Wishing Raj on their anniversary, Shilpa penned, “This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfill a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin…#12Years #promises #commitment #marriage #faith #family #gratitude #blessed.”