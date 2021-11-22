Gauahar Khan Slams Karan Kundrra For Provoking Pratik Sehajpal, Calls Him A Bully-Deets Inside

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss never fails to gain attention. The last one was quite tumultuous for much in hyper contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. Kundraa got into an argument with Sehajpal, which later turned ugly to a level that no one expected. The two even began threatening each other during their verbal altercation.

The Ex-winner of the controversial show, Gauahar Khan has reacted to the same. In her tweet, Khan is clearly taking Pratik’s side. She felt that the provocation by Karan was actually violence in disguise.

Gauahar tweeted, “Hey biggboss, isn’t provocation a part of violence too ???? I really like Karan Kundra , but today he was just a bully ! An absolute bully ! N no action from biggboss . #bb15 le lagaya haath , le di gaali , le kara bal ka prayog …. Waah ! Biggboss kya sab chalta hai ??? (see I abuse, see I used power…wow! Bigg Boss everything works)?”

Not just Pratik, Karan targeted his Nishant Bhat too in the episode. He called Bhatt a‘ manipulator’, untrustworthy, and someone who was a failure in the game of Bigg Boss.