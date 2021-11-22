Gauahar Khan Slams Karan Kundrra For Provoking Pratik Sehajpal, Calls Him A Bully-Deets Inside
The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss never fails to gain attention. The last one was quite tumultuous for much in hyper contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. Kundraa got into an argument with Sehajpal, which later turned ugly to a level that no one expected. The two even began threatening each other during their verbal altercation.
The Ex-winner of the controversial show, Gauahar Khan has reacted to the same. In her tweet, Khan is clearly taking Pratik’s side. She felt that the provocation by Karan was actually violence in disguise.
Gauahar tweeted, “Hey biggboss, isn’t provocation a part of violence too ???? I really like Karan Kundra , but today he was just a bully ! An absolute bully ! N no action from biggboss . #bb15 le lagaya haath , le di gaali , le kara bal ka prayog …. Waah ! Biggboss kya sab chalta hai ??? (see I abuse, see I used power…wow! Bigg Boss everything works)?”
Not just Pratik, Karan targeted his Nishant Bhat too in the episode. He called Bhatt a‘ manipulator’, untrustworthy, and someone who was a failure in the game of Bigg Boss.
Labelling Nishant Bhat as the most manipulative contestant, Karan said, “Aaja manipulator, aaja. Aisa khatarnak wala manipulate karta hai pata hi nahi chalta. Isne toh mujhe hi jhol kar diya (Come manipulator come. One doesn’t realise the way he manipulates. He even manipulated me).”
Karan also said, “I can never believe Nishant. Bharose ke layak nahin hai vo (He’s not someone who can be trusted).” Reminded that Karan has known Nishant for a long time, “Hota hai zindagi mein yeh sab, hote rehta hai. Uski kuch cheezein hai jo dukh pahuncha gayi.” (This is life, such things happen. Some of his actions have been very hurtful).”
Nishant Bhat was later seen getting emotional on Karan’s words for him. He was even heard telling Rajiv Adatia that he wants to go home.