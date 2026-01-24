Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Claims Palash Muchhal Was Caught Red Handed, Also Discussed ₹40 Lakh Fraud Claim

Singer and music composer Palash Muchhal has been making headlines for the past few months due to a series of serious allegations that have put him at the center of controversy. From his broken engagement with Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana to accusations of financial fraud, the matter has sparked intense discussion across social media and the entertainment industry.

Let us tell you that Palash Muchhal was earlier accused of cheating on Smriti Mandhana, which reportedly led to the cancellation of their engagement. While neither Palash nor Smriti has publicly gone into detail about the breakup, the issue resurfaced recently after fresh allegations were made by Vidyan Mane, actor-director and a close friend of Smriti Mandhana. According to reports, Vidyan Mane is a childhood friend of the cricketer and was instrumental in introducing Smriti Mandhana to Palash Muchhal.

In an interview with one of the media houses, Vidyan Mane made explosive claims against Palash Muchhal. He alleged that during wedding-related functions held in November 2025, Palash was allegedly caught with another woman. Vidyan claimed that he attended the wedding functions on November 23, where Palash was allegedly found red-handed in a compromising situation. He further alleged that the situation escalated into chaos and claimed that Palash was confronted by members of the Indian women’s cricket team present at the event.

These allegations, however, remain claims made by Vidyan and have not been independently verified. Apart from personal allegations, Vidyan Mane also accused Palash Muchhal and his family of financial fraud. He claimed that he invested ₹40 lakh in a film project involving Palash and his family, but the film was never made or released as promised. According to Vidyan, he was later pressured to invest additional money.

He alleged that when he met Amita Muchhal last month, he was told that the film’s release budget had increased to ₹1.5 crore. Vidyan further claimed that he was allegedly blackmailed and threatened with removal from the project if he did not invest another ₹10 lakh. Feeling cheated, Vidyan said he was left with no option but to file a formal complaint in Sangli, Maharashtra. He also alleged that several artists associated with the film were never paid their dues. “In the film industry, we’ve heard of directors cheating producers, but this is outright theft,” Vidyan reportedly said, adding that he has recordings and chats as evidence and is willing to share them with the police and media.