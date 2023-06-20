Sumbul Touqeer Welcomes New Mom As Her Father Marries Again, Fans React- “Beti Ki Bajaay…”

It’s time to congratulate Sumbul Touqeer and his father on the addition of a new member to their family. Imlie Actress father, Touqeer Hassan Khan, married Nilofer in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Touqeer and Nilofer were married in a traditional Nikah ceremony in front of their family and close friends.

Sumbul Touqeer Welcomes New mom to home

Sumbul and her sister Saniya Touqeer are overjoyed at the arrival of their new mother and younger sister. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant released a series of images on social media depicting their father’s marriage.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s smile is clearly seen in the images. Sumbul can be seen posing with her sister and father in the first photo. She struck a pose for the camera, flashing her million-dollar smile. The 19-year-old looked as stunning as ever in a traditional gown for the wedding. Her sister was dressed in a lovely yellow saree.

Netizens Reacts Angrily

Reacting to the pictures, Some Fans have invaded the comments area with messages of joy while some trolled Sumbul’s father for marrying in such age. One user wrote, “Sumbul, we fans are so proud of everything you’re doing for your family at such a young age.A daughter like you is a true BLESSING from God in a family, and your family is fortunate to have you.” While A user wrote, “Beti ki shadi ki umar me budhha khud shadi kar rha hai. Shame on him”.

Sumbul Touqeer work front

Talking about Work front, Sumbul was most recently seen in Entertainment Ki Raat, opposite Fahmaan Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Rashami Desai. According to rumours, the TV diva will next be seen on Sony TV’s forthcoming show. Interestingly, if everything goes well, she will be seen in the daily soap as an IPS officer.