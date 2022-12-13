Sushant Singh Rajput’s Apartment Where He Was Found Dead Is Yet Struggling To Get A Renter   

It’s been more than 2 years since famous actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat. The actor was living in a 2-storey flat in Bandra West in Mumbai during his last days. After the death of the Rajput, his flat was kept for agencies’ investigation. But since the flat’s investigation was done, it is struggling hard to get a new renter. This is probably because of the SSR’s controversial death, people are refraining from accommodating in his flat.

The flat of Sushant Singh Rajput is located on the sixth floor of Mont Blanc Building in Bandra West. It is a sea-facing duplex 4BHK flat with a terrace. Sushant Singh Rajput had shifted to the Mont Blanc flat in December, 2019. He was paying the rent of 4.5 lakh per month for the flat. The flat is now available for tenants with a rent of 5 lakh per month. Rafique Merchant, a real estate broker, put a series of pictures of SSR’s flat in a video on social media to find a Tenant.

Family And Friends Discouraging Tenants To Take The Flat

Rafique Merchant revealed that when prospective tenants hear that this is the same flat where Sushant Singh Rajput died, they would not even visit the flat. However, since SSR’s death has been old, people are now at least visiting the place but the deal is not finalized yet. The broker also said that some people don’t have a problem with the flat’s history but their friends and family discourage them from taking the flat.

Also, the owner of the SSR’s apartment is sellings it at a market price and not coming down on the rent. This is also a major problem because of which tenants are preferring another flat with the same price and size without a controversy baggage associated.

Rafique Merchant further revealed that the flat’s owner, who is an NRI, is now in no mood to rent out his flat to a film star. No matter how big the film celeb is, the owner is clear to not rent it out to them. The NRI owner is looking for a corporate person to hand over the flat. The broker further added how the flat’s owner was concerned to let him upload the video of the flat. Well, despite controversies, Rafique Merchant is pretty sure he will crack the deal very soon.