Swara Came Out In Support Of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Said This On The Condition Of The Country

Swara Bhaskar is one of those Bollywood actresses who speak openly on every issue. Swara has openly expressed her opinion not only on the issues of Bollywood but also on the subject of politics. These days Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. This journey of Rahul Gandhi continues in the southern states, and allies of Congress are also cooperating with him fiercely. At the same time, now Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has supported Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Swara praised Rahul Gandhi in a tweet.

Actually, Swara Bhaskar tweeted a video of a news channel, in which ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and Rahul Gandhi have been talked about. With this video, Swara Bhaskar wrote, ‘Credit where due, Despite the electoral defeat, trolling, personal attacks, and constant criticism being ineffective, Rahul Gandhi has neither bowed down to communal rhetoric nor sensational politics. Looking at the situation in this country, such efforts are commendable!’

This tweet of Swara Bhaskar is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Many people have praised Swara and Rahul. Some people have also asked Swara Bhaskar to come on this journey and support Rahul Gandhi. One user wrote, ‘Why are you not on this journey? They need to be supported with open arms.’ At the same time, some people have described Rahul Gandhi as the best PM candidate. This is not the first time that Swara has praised Rahul Gandhi. Even before this, she praised Rahul Gandhi many times.

On the work front, Swara Bhaskar was last seen in the film “Jahan Chaar Yaar”. The film was directed by Kamal Pandey and featured Swara along with Mehr Vij, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Chopra. Now Swara will soon be seen in ‘Mrs Falani’.