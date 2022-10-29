‘Very Outdated Way Of Looking At Things’: Janhvi Kapoor On Competing With Sister Khushi Kapoor For Film!

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought-after performers of recent times. She is gearing up for the release of her next film, Mili. The trailer of the movie has been well received by the audiences. They are eagerly waiting for the young actress to spell her magic on- screen with this intriguing outing.

While promoting Mili, Janhvi got into a chat with a leading daily. During her conversation, she talked about her sister, Khushi Kapoor, who is soon going to set her foot in the acting world. She also opened up on meeting the newest addition to the Kapoor clan, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

On being asked if she sees a competitor in Khushi, Janhvi said, “That’s a very outdated way of looking at things. We both here are to make our parents proud. We will hold hands together. Even if she goes on to do the role I was considered for, I will be happy.”

Janhvi is quite busy from last few months. Due to her hectic work schedule, she has not met the youngest member of her family, Vayu yet. Elaborating on the same, the Dhadak actress stated, “Honestly, I haven’t met Vayu. I was busy shooting. I was travelling a lot. I haven’t been keeping too well. I don’t want to risk it. Aaram se jaungi.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is coming up with Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal. The film is her first collaboration with dad Boney Kapoor. She also has Mr And Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.