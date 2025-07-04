Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Anshula Kapoor Got Engaged To Long-Term Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar In New York’s Iconic Central Park

Boney Kapoor’s businesswoman daughter Anshula Kapoor has got engaged to her long-term boyfriend Rohan Thakkar and shared the pictures of the proposal on social media. Rohan proposed to Anshula for marriage by kneeling down in New York’s iconic Central Park. Anshula has also told how she met Rohan, and actor Arjun Kapoor got emotional for his sister Anshula and wrote an emotional post.

Let us tell you that Janhvi and Khushi are excited for their sister Anshula’s wedding. Anshula Kapoor told in a post on her Instagram account how she first met Rohan Thakkar and then fell in love. Anshula said that Rohan suddenly started talking to her on a Tuesday at 1:15 am, and then three years later proposed to her at the same time. Rohan Thakkar made Anshula wear a diamond ring.

Sharing the good news of engagement with her fans on the internet, Anshula wrote, ‘We met on an app. The conversation started at 1:15 am on Tuesday. We kept talking till 6 am that morning. And somehow, even then, it felt like something important had started. 3 years later, he proposed to me in front of the castle in Central Park in my favorite city. He proposed at exactly 1:15 am according to Indian time. At that time, it felt as if the whole world had stopped… that moment was full of magic.’

Anshula further said, ‘I felt that love, which makes you feel at home. I have never been a girl who believes in fairy tales. But what Rohan Thakkar gave me that day was even better. Absolutely real, and I said yes. I was crying, laughing, and trembling. I cannot express in words how happy I was feeling. You have been with me since the year 2022. I am engaged to my best friend.’