Uorfi Javed And Nikita Luther Won Karan Johar’s The Traitors Show, Got Rs 70 Lakh As The Prize Money of The Show

Internet sensation and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerged as the winners of the first season of Karan Johar’s reality show ‘The Traitors’. In the last episode of the show, Uorfi and Nikita voted out their fellow inmates Sudhanshu Pandey, as well as comedian Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha. The prize money of ₹70 lakh was also shared between the two.

The Traitors

The last episode of Karan’s show began with a circle, where Apoorva Mukhija was eliminated by Uorfi. On the last day, as per the game, Jasmin Bhasin was murdered by Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha. This means that the top-5 contestants who reached the grand finale were Uorfi, Nikita, Sudhanshu Pandey, Purav Jha, and Harsh. The most important thing happened when Purav discussed his next move with Harsh in the billiard room, which Uorfi heard from outside.

Nikita Luther

During the discussions at the table, Uorfi said that she thinks Purav is the traitor and that is why he got eliminated. After this, Uorfi, Javed, and Nikita trusted each other to vote out the traitors in the finale. In the end, the two were the last women to survive and were declared the winners of the show. The total prize money of ₹70,05,000 was divided between them.

Uorfi Javed

Let us tell you tell you that Uorfi shared that she could not believe that she won the show and said that winning the title was the answer to all those who doubted her from the very beginning. Meanwhile, Nikita also won the show, who was shockingly eliminated on the first day. The show had a group of contestants who had to work together to eliminate the traitors from the Innocents. The Innocents were tasked to find out who the traitors were and vote them out before they were ‘murdered’ in the game. The original version of the reality show is Dutch, called De Verraders.