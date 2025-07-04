‘I Am Going To Colombo, And I Have Made A Will Also’, Kanwaljit Singh Took A Dig At Air India Before Taking A Flight

The tragic Ahmedabad plane crash that happened on June 12, 2025, has created fear and dread in everyone’s hearts about Air India. Air India’s AI-171 plane was going from Ahmedabad to London on June 12, but it unfortunately crashed and 260 people were killed in this. However, since this accident, many celebs have flown on Air India flights, but doubts remain in their mind.

Kanwaljit Singh

Recently, actor Kanwaljit Singh took an Air India flight, but at the same time taunted that he had come with his will ready. Actor Kanwaljit Singh, who appeared in ‘Mrs.’, shared a video on his official Instagram account, in which he is seen sitting in the lounge at the airport. He was recording himself and saying that he was going to Colombo.

Kanwaljit Singh

Kanwaljit Singh is seen saying in the video, ‘I am going to Colombo. I have made a will. Let’s meet in Colombo. I am flying with Air India.’ Many fans have reacted to this video of Kanwaljit’s video post. One wrote, ‘Sir, do you need a lawyer?’ Another comment is, ‘Air India has taken away India’s air.’ One user wrote, ‘Have a good journey, sir. Take care.’

Kanwaljit Singh

One user said, ‘Sir, please do not tell about the will in public, because where there is a will, there are relatives.’ One wrote, ‘Don’t speak like this, sir. Stay positive.’ Let us tell you that a few days ago, Raveena Tandon also shared a post on Instagram, in which she said that she was traveling by an Air India flight. The actress shared her selfie from the flight, and told what the condition of the flight crew and passengers was and what the atmosphere inside was.