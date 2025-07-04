‘Its Funny, My House Is Quite Funny’, Abhishek Bachchan Openly Talked About His Family In Media

Abhishek Bachchan is in the news these days for his latest interviews. The actor is busy promoting his film ‘Kalidhar Lapata’, and during this time, he is also seen discussing his life openly in the media. The Bachchan family is often surrounded by discussions among the public. Recently, in one of his interviews, he talked about the family, about which people always want to know.

Let us tell you that Abhishek Bachchan recently discussed his family in an interview with one of the media houses and also said that as an actor, he also gives priority to solitude. He said that even though he belongs to an actor’s family, he finds solitude for himself even in family gatherings. When he was asked about the family dynamics at home, he told some funny things.

The actor said, ‘It’s funny, my house is quite funny, and here we are all actors. We like to hang out together, and then after that we all go to our own personal space.’ He further said, ‘It comes very naturally because it is very important for an actor to spend time with himself and know himself. Discovering oneself is something that we rarely do. It is very important, but I never want to be alone.’

Abhishek also told how he is practically. He said that he likes to meet people. The actor said, ‘When I need solitude, I take out those moments. For an actor, this is very and most important, but not for a long time because I need someone to talk to.’ Abhishek married Bollywood’s top and beautiful actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a grand ceremony in the year 2007. After this, both became parents in the year 2011 and daughter Aaradhya was born.