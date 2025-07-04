‘I Was Never Approached, I Think They Didn’t Even Bother To Talk To Me’, Dipika Chikhlia Opened Up On Not Being A Part of Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayan’ has created a lot of buzz on the internet, but many fans are a little miffed with the reintroduction to Ramanand Sagar’s iconic 1987 show ‘Ramayan’. For millions, Dipika Chikhlia is the one and only Sita, a portrayal that is so deeply etched in people’s memories that she is worshipped as a living embodiment of the goddess.

Speaking with one of the media houses recently, Dipika Chikhlia revealed whether she was ever approached for the role in the upcoming magnificent film. She said, “I was never approached. I think they didn’t even bother to talk to me about it.” She also spoke about her desire to be associated with Ramayan in any other capacity.

The actress said, “Once I have played Sita, I don’t think I can play any other character in Ramayan. That is something I am not sure about.” If I were doing something in Mahabharat or Shiv Puran, I would still consider it, but not in the Ramayan film.’ Dipika Chikhlia’s portrayal of Sita was beautiful, restrained, and full of devotion, qualities that made her a national icon. Her screen presence and quiet strength impressed audiences of all generations.

Her acting was so strong that she was often invited to religious events as Sita Maa. Now, when Sai Pallavi has played this role, comparisons are common, but Dipika’s legacy is still untouched. Her role in Ramayan was not just acting; it was the spiritual belief of millions. Now that Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi are in new roles, the audience cannot stop themselves from re-watching the original Ramayan.