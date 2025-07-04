Virat Kohli Seen Getting Irritated When A Fan Tried To Him Recorded With His Wife Anushka Sharma On The Streets of Melbourne

When Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, decided to move to London, the reason was simply that they wanted to live a life away from stardom. There were many reasons for this for the couple. Now, when a fan tried to record a video of the couple on the street of Melbourne, the cricketer did not like it. However, this time, Virat’s reaction has irked people.

In a video that surfaced on social media, a fan was seen recording Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as they walked on the streets of Melbourne. However, the fan was recording the couple from a distance and from behind, but when Virat Kohli noticed it, he did not like it. In the video, Kohli was seen staring at the man, seeming to want him not to record his video.

Let us tell you that another video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma surfaced online in which they were seen walking around the city. The two were seen sitting outside a bakery in London. They were seen without their kids, Vamika and Akay, and spent some quality time together. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 and are parents to two children, daughter Vamika and son Akay. After the birth of their child, the couple moved to London.

It is said that they wanted to lead a normal life away from stardom. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma has taken a step back from acting since her 2018 film ‘Zero’, in which she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, the actress is all set to make a big comeback with ‘Chakda Xpress’, a biographical film based on the life of cricket legend Jhulan Goswami.