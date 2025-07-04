‘I Love Gifts More Than Love’, Neena Gupta’s Witty Response To Question On Relationship Made Her Fans Crazy

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta is known for her outspoken style and frank opinions, and her recent comment about love, relationships, and materialism is as bold as ever. In a recent interaction with one of the media houses, the actress had her fans laughing and shaking their heads when she confessed that she loves gifts more than love.

Neena Gupta

In the interview, Neena Gupta was asked if she would prefer a partner who doesn’t plan surprises or give gifts but shows love sometimes. With her typical honesty and wit, Neena said, “I love gifts more than love. What does love mean? Nonsense. I am very materialistic.” She then shared a story that perfectly sums up her mindset. Recalling a conversation with a friend, she said that she was once talking about how her husband doesn’t do anything special and how she is being compared to others. Then her friend gave her some memorable advice.

Neena Gupta

Neena said, ‘Once my friend told me a very good thing. I was arguing, complaining that my husband doesn’t do this or her husband doesn’t do that. So she explained to me, you should tell your husband that love also includes things like property, jewelry, and clothes. If I just say, ‘I love you, I love you very much’ and that’s it… it’s not enough. You have to do something too. You have to give something. At least give me a saree on my birthday.’

Neena Gupta

Let us tell you that Neena is currently busy promoting ‘Metro In Dinon’. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Tani Basu, this film stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Neena in lead roles. This story shows four love stories and has been released on July 4. Neena is also seen as Pradhan Manju Devi in the fourth season of ‘Panchayat’.