‘Bollywood Is Now Doing The Same Thing To Kartik Aaryan It Did To Sushant Singh Rajput’, Singer Amaal Malik’s Statement Shocked Fans

One of the most popular and successful Bollywood singers and composers, Amaal Malik, has said such a shocking thing about Kartik Aaryan, which has made his fans worried about him. He has said that Bollywood is trying to do the same thing with Kartik Aaryan as it did with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He has tried to put the upheaval inside Bollywood in front of the world and said that here big producers and actors are engaged in a conspiracy to separate Kartik from Bollywood.

Now this revelation of Amaal has shocked not only Kartik Aaryan’s fans but everyone who has been trying to understand this puzzle since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In his recent interview with one of the media houses, Amaal has spoken openly about the dark side of Bollywood. Showing the face of Bollywood, Amaal Malik said, ‘The public has now understood the reality of this industry very well, there is so much darkness that people have lost their lives. Sushant Singh Rajput could not handle it…whatever happened to him, some call it murder, some call it suicide. Whatever it is, the man is gone.’

The singer further said, ‘This industry has done something to his mind or his soul, or people discouraged him together. This thing about the industry came out in the open, that the common man’s thinking about Bollywood has changed. People started telling them that these people are dirty people. Some of my friends who are not connected to Bollywood at all started saying that the industry is a very bad place. I said, are you getting to know now? We have been watching it since childhood.’

He further said, ‘Never has the industry been so much criticized publicly as Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has taken away everything from them. They are deserving too, all of them deserve this downfall. Wrong happened to a good man. Today, you see, these people do the same things, indirectly or directly, with Kartik Aryan as well. He too has come out of the same problems, dancing, smiling, but his mother and father are behind him, they support and guide him.’